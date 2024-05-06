Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,833 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

JCI traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 614,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624,073. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

