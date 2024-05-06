Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,963 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 197,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.