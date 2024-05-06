Vivid Seats (SEAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEAT. Maxim Group began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

See Also

