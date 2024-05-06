WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $19,941.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00127697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011828 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.