Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $270.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.5 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.47. Willdan Group has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $32.66.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $4,462,997. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

