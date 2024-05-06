Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives $41.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.75.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $111,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,994.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP opened at $39.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

