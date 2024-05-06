ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Down to $12.34

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.34, but opened at $12.00. ZKH Group shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 1,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ZKH Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $344.22 million during the quarter.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

