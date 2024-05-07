10,169 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Valero Energy comprises about 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

VLO stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

