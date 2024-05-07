2,017 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

