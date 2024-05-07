42,085 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 194,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,560. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

