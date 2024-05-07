4,957 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.