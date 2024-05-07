6,188 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,806,000 after purchasing an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 329,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 272,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

