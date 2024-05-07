7,149 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $4,431,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,789,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $216,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,364. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.