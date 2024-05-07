8,630 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,630 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in eBay by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company's revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

