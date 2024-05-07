a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $148.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.41 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AKA opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $216.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

AKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday, March 8th.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

