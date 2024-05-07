Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $129.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $140.28. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.