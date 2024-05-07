ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.42. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,681,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,303,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

