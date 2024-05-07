ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Buys 90,342 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Five Point comprises about 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.47% of Five Point worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 386.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 102,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Five Point by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 45,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,125. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,495.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,068 shares of company stock worth $368,809. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

