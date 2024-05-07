ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. 3,773,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13. The stock has a market cap of $328.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

