ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $153,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.35.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421,032. The stock has a market cap of $300.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.48.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

