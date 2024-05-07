Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Addus HomeCare Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $104.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

