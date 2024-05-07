Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $104.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $715,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 148.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

