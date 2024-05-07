Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

