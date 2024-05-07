AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $442.00

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442 ($5.55) and last traded at GBX 442 ($5.55), with a volume of 2009220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 421.50 ($5.30).

AIB Group Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.71.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.27 ($0.29) per share. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 6.03%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,538.46%.

Insider Transactions at AIB Group

About AIB Group

In related news, insider Tanya Horgan purchased 10,000 shares of AIB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £44,300 ($55,653.27). Corporate insiders own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

