Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$30.12.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.04 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9024768 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

