Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. Air Transport Services Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.
Air Transport Services Group Price Performance
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
