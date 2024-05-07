Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

