AJOVista LLC Invests $38,000 in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Terrapin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,926,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 172,221 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $478,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HMST opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

