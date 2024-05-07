Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.87 and last traded at $172.40. 7,821,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,578,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

