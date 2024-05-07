Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,938 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

