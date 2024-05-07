Amalgamated Bank Sells 176 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $394.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $476.18 and its 200-day moving average is $412.78.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.43.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

