American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $130.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $135,455.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock worth $1,854,746. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

