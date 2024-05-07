Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,533. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

