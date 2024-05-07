Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amprius Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE AMPX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $320,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

