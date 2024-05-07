Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMLX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 237,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,588. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,002 shares in the company, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
