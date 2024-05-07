Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) PT at $30.50

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

BEP stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

