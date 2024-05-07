Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $38.92

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 91,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

