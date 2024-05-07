Analysts’ Upgrades for May 7th (AEP, AMD, ASC, CGNX, CMT, DSGN, GNTX, GPS, GTE, INFU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 7th:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $190.00 target price on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $52.00 price target on the stock.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.