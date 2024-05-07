Analyzing NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29% NanoVibronix -162.55% -123.23% -65.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.57%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and NanoVibronix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.98 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.69 NanoVibronix $2.28 million 0.90 -$3.71 million ($2.13) -0.35

NanoVibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoVibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

