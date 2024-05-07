Analyzing Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) and Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and Sprouts Farmers Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Sprouts Farmers Market 4.25% 26.77% 9.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greggs and Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A N/A $0.21 163.28 Sprouts Farmers Market $6.84 billion 1.10 $258.86 million $2.90 25.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greggs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greggs and Sprouts Farmers Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00

Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 28.67%. Given Sprouts Farmers Market’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprouts Farmers Market is more favorable than Greggs.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Greggs on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

