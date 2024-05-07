Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,685

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,710 ($21.48).
View Our Latest Analysis on ANTO
Antofagasta Price Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.