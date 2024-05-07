Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,685

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.36) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,710 ($21.48).

Antofagasta stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,199 ($27.63). 8,208,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,269. The company has a market capitalization of £21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,051.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,729.94. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,336 ($29.35).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

