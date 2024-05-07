Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 34,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 92,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,655,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.