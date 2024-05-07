Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 702,961 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

