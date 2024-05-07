Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,991 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $299.48. 4,717,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,562. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

