Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 28,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,934. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

A number of research firms have commented on APTO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

