Arbor Realty Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 48,722 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,727 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 386,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 460.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,196 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ABR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,029. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

