Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.04

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.83, with a volume of 569736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 33.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,664,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after buying an additional 417,537 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 200.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 138,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 92,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 206.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.