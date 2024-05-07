Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 150,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $899.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.