Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.53.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,629. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $307.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,474 shares of company stock valued at $96,640,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

