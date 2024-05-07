Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total transaction of $511,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,474 shares of company stock valued at $96,640,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $276.72 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.